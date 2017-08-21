Strictly Come Dancing’s latest signing will be swapping scrubs for sequins

Former Holby City favourite Chizzy Akudolu is the latest celebrity to be unveiled for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress left Holby in June after five years as surgeon Mo Effanga.

Announcing her signing on social media, she said: “When I was 13, I made the finals of a disco dancing competition once but there was this amazing girl who exploded on to the stage with a gorgeous sequined costume, throwing glitter everywhere.

“I knew it was game over for me. That was then, this is now and this is my chance to have even more sequins!”

The 43-year-old, who lives in east London, opted to leave medical drama Holby city after a “rollercoaster” two-and-a-half years in which she has suffered from depression and faced a cancer scare.

Prior to joining Holby in May 2012, Akudolu starred on both screen and stage, with notable appearances in EastEnders, Green Wing, The Inbetweeners and a semi-regular role on Channel 4’s Campus.

Her announcement came after Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins delivered her own news on Monday morning – that she has also joined Strictly.

Presenter and newsreader Hawkins, 42, told ITV viewers: “The 11th contestant to join Strictly Come Dancing 2017 is… me.”

As she twirled around the studio with the show’s Richard Arnold, she joked: “This is where I trip over.”

Other celebrities previously announced include entertainer Brian Conley, The Saturdays’ Mollie King, former JLS singer Aston Merrygold and This Morning’s Ruth Langsford.

Also hoping to samba to success are Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer, former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson, Reverend Richard Coles, Holby City’s Joe McFadden, EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and comic Susan Calman.