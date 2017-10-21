Strictly Come Dancing’s Davood Ghadami dismisses ‘race to the bedroom’ comment
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Davood Ghadami has shrugged off judges’ comments about chemistry with his dance partner.
Bruno Tonioli compared the EastEnders’ actor’s samba with pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova to a “race to the bedroom”.
But Ghadami, 35, who has been married for seven years, told The Sun: “After you dance that dance, it’s all a bit of a blur but I always felt Bruno’s comments were in relation to the story of that dance.
“We decided to go for a story that involves a couple meeting at a library and becoming an item.”
The actor, best known as market trader Kush Kazemi in EastEnders, dismissed the so-called Strictly curse and suggested he was too tired for sex, saying that “even my most basic needs are overlooked”.
Asked if he is on a self-inflicted sex ban with his wife because he is so exhausted, he joked: “It’s maybe an IOU. You know in the back of your mind that, worst case scenario, it’s to the middle of December and not forever.”
Ghadami was in the dance-off last weekend against Charlotte Hawkins, who became the latest celebrity to leave the BBC1 show.
