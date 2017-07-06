Strictly Come Dancing stars to perform at gala for Grenfell Tower victims

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing and dancers from the Royal Ballet and Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures are among the performers who will take part in a special gala to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips will bring together dancers from all around the world for Gala For Grenfell to raise funds for The K&C Foundation.

Arlene Phillips has organised the event (Ian West/PA)

Dancers from the Mariinsky Ballet, featuring Xander Parish, Ballet Black, Rambert, Adam Garcia and ZooNation, will also take to the stage, as well as Dance Dance Dance champions Jonny Labey and Chrissie Brooke.

Phillips said: “I remember waking up in the morning and thinking ‘here goes another day’, only to switch on the TV to watch the news and suddenly see an image so powerful you can’t move, knowing so many lives have been changed forever.

Grenfell Tower in west London (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“As the days went by I began to wonder if there was a way that I could help, maybe even make a small difference, and I thought dance is my world, my life, so how could I galvanise and bring the dance community together to raise funds for those who need it most, now and into the future.”

The show will take place on July 30 at the Adelphi Theatre in London. Tickets go on sale 10am on July 7 at www.rutlive.co.uk/event/grenfell