Strictly Come Dancing: Hillsborough survivor Simon Rimmer to waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone

Liverpool fan and TV chef Simon Rimmer has said he will feel “emotional” as he dances to You’ll Never Walk Alone on Saturday night.

The 54-year-old said the association between the song and the Hillsborough tragedy – which he witnessed – will add extra poignancy as he struts his stuff on Strictly.

Ninety-six people lost their lives in 1989 when crowds were crushed at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton (Guy Levy/PA)

Rimmer and Karen Clifton scored 17 points for their first dance of the series – a paso doble to Blur’s Song 2 – putting them in joint second to last place on the leaderboard alongside Rev Richard Coles.
