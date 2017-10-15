Strictly Come Dancing grows audience as it dominates ratings

Strictly Come Dancing has continued its assault on Saturday night ratings, drawing almost double the viewers of The X Factor.

Some 10 million people tuned in to watch Alexandra Burke pull in the first 10s of the series on Saturday night.

Our celebs raised their game last night and the first 10s were awarded! Watch the best bits as emotions run high in the #Strictly ballroom ✨ pic.twitter.com/ucUWJgQJAC — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 15, 2017

The former X Factor winner was overcome with emotion as she said she wished her mother, who died shortly before the series began, was there to see it.

This the moment Alexandra Burke scored 39 points in Week Four of #Strictly for her incredible, epic Jive! pic.twitter.com/4uaFLhEAvH — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 14, 2017

The show achieved a peak audience of 10.9 million.

The strong showing gave BBC One a 48.4% share of the audience in that time slot and marks an improvement on the week before when the blockbuster Movie Week episode attracted 9.8 million viewers and a peak of 10.6 million.

This contrasts with The X Factor, which pulled in 5.5 million on Saturday night, including those watching on the ITV HD and ITV+1 channels, and gave ITV a 28% share in the timeslot.

The show peaked with 6.4 million viewers.

The ratings are an improvement on last Saturday, when The X Factor was watched by 4.8 million viewers and took a 24% share.

There was high drama as the Six Chair Challenge got under way and the judges narrowed down who would make it through to the next stage of the competition.

Simon Cowell sparked controversy when he invited Ash, a member of unsuccessful girl group NQ, to leave her friends and join New Girl Band, and proceed to the next round.

Nicole Scherzinger also stirred up dissent when she asked hopeful Talia Dean to give up her seat in the competition.

The Six Chair Challenge continues on The X Factor at 8pm on ITV.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on BBC One at 7.15pm.