Stranger Things likely to end after four seasons, say creators

The brothers behind Stranger Things have said they envisage the hit series will draw to a close after four seasons.

The Netflix sci-fi returns for its second season in October, but creators Ross and Matt Duffer can already see the end.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said during an interview published in the New York magazine on Monday.

The first season focused on a band of young friends trying to get their pal back after he disappeared into a mysterious alternate reality during which they forged a bond with hero Eleven, played by British actress Millie Bobby Brown.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story,” Matt added. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

Despite her sacrifice at the end of the first season, Eleven will return for series two, which will premiere on the streaming service on October 27.