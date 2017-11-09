Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard slams fans who harass his friends

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard defended his fellow cast members as he hit out at “ridiculous” abusers.

The 14-year-old, who plays schoolboy and sci-fi enthusiast Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, hit back at fans who “harass” his friends.

Taking advantage of the newly extended Twitter character limit, he posted: “Hey everybody! I don’t wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya’ll know who you are.

“Why I even have to tweet that, I don’t know. Anyone who calls themselves a “fan” and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii.”

His comments came days after the release of the hotly-anticipated second series of the horror drama, starring Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

Thousands of fans responded to his request with messages of support, while some speculated over who he was referring to.

One replied “Yesss Finn!!” while another gushed: “You’re the future of Hollywood and I’m so glad it’s in good, uncorrupted hands.”

Alluding to Stranger Things’ fearsome other-worldly monster, another added: “#preach !! If people can’t be chill and enjoy and let others enjoy a thing, they need to be eaten by a demogorgon.”

“The fact you even had to tweet this is sad,” added another.

Following on from its popular debut last year, the second Stranger Things run has received waves of support from around the world – from both viewers and horror story professionals.

Acclaimed It author Stephen King tweeted the show: “STRANGER THINGS 2: Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how you do it: no b*******, balls to the wall entertainment. Straight up.”