Stranger Things fans on countdown to October 27
The new Stranger Things trailer may not have given much away, but fans of the series are already getting excited about the next instalment.
Season two of the hit Netflix sci-fi series now has a release date of October 27, but little can be gleaned from the clip accompanying the date announcement about what the plot will involve.
With the warning “1984 only gets stranger”, the promo clip features the series’ theme music and shows the four child stars cycling along a deserted road under a menacing red sky.
Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017
However, the lack of detail did not stop fan excitement over what season two would bring.
Viewers who loved the 80s-set series shared that they could not wait to see what happened next.
October 27th can't get here fast enough. #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/HCTGoHu2av— Eric Cruz. (@ec9912) July 11, 2017
i don't even think i can wait till october #StrangerThings2— elena ☕️ (@sebxjohnson) July 11, 2017
107 days till @Stranger_Things #StrangerThings2— rebecca💛 (@rebecca_white8) July 11, 2017
People are expecting big things from season two, even with just one image to go on.
How cool is this poster for #StrangerThings2 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/RMqxv7aVRE— Carl Julien (@djcj1972) July 11, 2017
#StrangerThings2 poster looks EPIC like a Hollywood blockbuster 😱 October 27th!!— Amir (@ActuallyAmir) July 11, 2017
That Stranger Things poster though. 😱😍 #StrangerThings2— | M✕RG▵N☰ | (@IAmMorganeD) July 11, 2017
Others were already prepping for a binge watch.
Eggos? ✔— John Grigonis III (@Johnnygrigs217) July 11, 2017
Walkie Talkie? ✔
Christmas Lights? ✔
I'm ready. Now to just wait till October #StrangerThings2 https://t.co/DhpOtaxa4E
The return of the series had originally been expected for Halloween, but fans will be pleased to know that they have four fewer days to wait before they find out more about the alternate universe that claimed various characters in the drama.
