Stranger Things fans get excited as new teaser is unveiled

A clip from the new series of Stranger Things has been unveiled, leading to a flurry of excitement on social media.

The brief trailer teasing season two of the hit show was posted online by MCM Comic Con, ahead of the programme’s debut on Netflix.

The clip was introduced by one of the stars Millie Bobby Brown, 13, and shows her character Eleven trying to escape from the Upside Down.

Here we go! @milliebbrown introduces world exclusive, never before seen footage from @Stranger_Things 2! pic.twitter.com/ibaEkLNr9l — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) October 16, 2017

The teaser has triggered a bit of a frenzy among fans of the show, who have declared they are “shook” and “sooooo excited” about getting a glimpse of the upcoming action.

One fan posted on Twitter that they were “in tears”, while another said: “OMG!! This is so cool we get to see this clip!!!! I can’t wait to see it!!!!”

Omg I can't wait for season 2 I'm so shook. — Ellalou💕 (@Elevenspowerr) October 16, 2017

OMG!! RHIS IS SO COOL WE GET TO SEE THIS CLIP!!!! I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SegMIoDLrz — 🎃👻Eva👻🎃 (@Eva_Minecraft_) October 16, 2017

Sooo excited for season 2 of stranger thingsss — Jackdgrazerfanpage (@Jackdgrazerfan2) October 16, 2017

i cant wait I CANT WAITTTT pic.twitter.com/uxBvUaOY9R — mari 🔥 (@aleiramsanti) October 16, 2017

It comes days after a longer trailer hinted at a bigger, more sinister threat threatening to engulf the town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Opening with Eleven alone in the woods, the trailer suggested there was a tentacled creature emerging from the sky.

The second series of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix on October 27.