Stormzy to headline Wireless Festival 2018

Grime star Stormzy will be among the headliners at Wireless Festival 2018.

The event – now in its 13th year – is set to return to Finsbury Park in north London for the weekend of July 6-8, with a diverse line-up combining grime, electronic music, pop, R&B and house.

DJ Khaled and Friends are set to perform at Wireless 2018. (PA)

Headline acts will include Mercury-nominated Stormzy, platinum-selling rapper J Cole, and US record producer and rapper DJ Khaled and Friends.

Others stars on the bill include Wretch 32, Post Malone, Mabel, Giggs and Cardi B.