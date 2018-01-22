Stormzy to headline Wireless Festival 2018
Grime star Stormzy will be among the headliners at Wireless Festival 2018.
The event – now in its 13th year – is set to return to Finsbury Park in north London for the weekend of July 6-8, with a diverse line-up combining grime, electronic music, pop, R&B and house.
Headline acts will include Mercury-nominated Stormzy, platinum-selling rapper J Cole, and US record producer and rapper DJ Khaled and Friends.
Others stars on the bill include Wretch 32, Post Malone, Mabel, Giggs and Cardi B.
