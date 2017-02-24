Stormzy throws free gig in Camden park to celebrate new album

Back to Showbiz Home

Grime MC Stormzy thrilled fans when he held a surprise concert on the same day he released his debut album.

The star sang two songs – Big For Your Boots and Shut Up – to rapturous applause in a north London park.

(Darin Graham/PA)

Stormzy announced the impromptu London performance on his Twitter account.

Fans seemed to enjoy themselves.

After the concert he took selfies with fans and chatted to them.

The grime artist released Gang Signs And Prayer at midnight on Friday.

The album features a surprise collaboration with Lily Allen, just days after he sang with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Music, Ed Sheeran, Gang Signs And Prayer, Lily Allen, Stormzy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz