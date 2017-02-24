Stormzy throws free gig in Camden park to celebrate new album

Grime MC Stormzy thrilled fans when he held a surprise concert on the same day he released his debut album.

The star sang two songs – Big For Your Boots and Shut Up – to rapturous applause in a north London park.

(Darin Graham/PA)

Stormzy announced the impromptu London performance on his Twitter account.

On the day his debut album #GSAP comes out, @Stormzy1 puts on an impromptu show for fans in Camden https://t.co/T4pirySc9Y — PA Showbiz (@PAshowbiz) February 24, 2017

Fans seemed to enjoy themselves.

Fans pose for pictures and meet @Stormzy1 after his impromptu performance of two songs in a Camden park. #GSAP pic.twitter.com/W1oNvG7dua — Darin Graham (@DarinJGraham) February 24, 2017

After the concert he took selfies with fans and chatted to them.

The crowd roared as @Stormzy1 performed 'Shut Up' at his surprise gig in Camden pic.twitter.com/CJrBhystrE — Darin Graham (@DarinJGraham) February 24, 2017

The grime artist released Gang Signs And Prayer at midnight on Friday.

The album features a surprise collaboration with Lily Allen, just days after he sang with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.