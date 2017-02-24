Stormzy throws free gig in Camden park to celebrate new album
24/02/2017 - 15:05:15Back to Showbiz Home
Grime MC Stormzy thrilled fans when he held a surprise concert on the same day he released his debut album.
The star sang two songs – Big For Your Boots and Shut Up – to rapturous applause in a north London park.
Stormzy announced the impromptu London performance on his Twitter account.
Castlehaven Park - Camden - 1PM - #GSAP 🌎— 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 24, 2017
On the day his debut album #GSAP comes out, @Stormzy1 puts on an impromptu show for fans in Camden https://t.co/T4pirySc9Y— PA Showbiz (@PAshowbiz) February 24, 2017
Fans seemed to enjoy themselves.
Fans pose for pictures and meet @Stormzy1 after his impromptu performance of two songs in a Camden park. #GSAP pic.twitter.com/W1oNvG7dua— Darin Graham (@DarinJGraham) February 24, 2017
After the concert he took selfies with fans and chatted to them.
The crowd roared as @Stormzy1 performed 'Shut Up' at his surprise gig in Camden pic.twitter.com/CJrBhystrE— Darin Graham (@DarinJGraham) February 24, 2017
The grime artist released Gang Signs And Prayer at midnight on Friday.
The album features a surprise collaboration with Lily Allen, just days after he sang with Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards on Wednesday.
Join the conversation - comment here