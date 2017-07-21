Stormzy shares emotional message for Chester Bennington as stars pay tribute

Stormzy thanked Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington for a “lifetime’s worth of inspiration” as he shared another tribute following the musician’s death.

The grime artist, who worked on a track with the US rock band this year, was among many stars in the entertainment industry sharing their sadness and shock after learning that Bennington had been found dead at the age of 41.

Stormzy posted two pictures on Instagram of himself with Bennington while performing on stage, one of which showed them in a friendly embrace.

Rest in perfect peace my brother. Prayers up for the rest of the boys and your loved ones and your family. I say this all the time and I won't stop saying it, you do not have the slightest clue as to what somebody is going through and what they're battling in their mind. Not a clue. So try and be mindful and loving. My heart breaks for your family. Thank you for all the love you showed me and giving a young musician a lifetimes worth of inspiration every time we linked up. Chester the Legend ❤️🌹💔 A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

In an emotional message, he wrote: “Rest in perfect peace my brother. Prayers up for the rest of the boys and your loved ones and your family.

“I say this all the time and I won’t stop saying it, you do not have the slightest clue as to what somebody is going through and what they’re battling in their mind. Not a clue. So try and be mindful and loving.

“My heart breaks for your family. Thank you for all the love you showed me and giving a young musician a lifetimes worth of inspiration every time we linked up. Chester the Legend.”

As the news broke of Bennington’s death, Stormzy had first tweeted that he was “heartbroken”.

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother ❤️💔❤️💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious 💔💔💔💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Singer-songwriter and producer Pharrell Williams paid tribute to Bennington for his influence on an “entire generation” and thanked him for letting his band Nerd perform with them in Germany,

Along with a photo of the late star on Instagram, Williams wrote: “Chester… You and the guys all influenced an entire generation.

“You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations.

Chester… You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we'll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now, 🙏🏾 A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

“You let NERD open for you in Germany, we’ll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now.”

Moby tweeted that he hopes Bennington finds “peace”.

May you find peace wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/MUEf5RYqsj — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) July 20, 2017

Pop star Katy Perry urged people to seek help if they feel they need it while telling Bennington to rest in peace.

She tweeted: “Rest In Peace… my heart goes out to all the family left behind. If you’re suffering as well don’t be ashamed to talk to someone about it.”

Rest In Peace...my heart goes out to all the family left behind. If you're suffering as well don't be ashamed to talk to someone about it. https://t.co/26tLlmnA0z — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 21, 2017

Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda tweeted his shock and that sadly, the news was true, shortly after it was reported.

He wrote: “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Rihanna posted a photo of the singer on Instagram with the caption: “Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast!”

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash said he was feeling an “avalanche of emotions”.

“An avalanche of emotions & feelings; sadness; anger; confusion; loss; heartbreak,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I could go on. But loss & heartbreak reign here. I’m going to miss you Chester. Everybody is going to miss you. RIP.”

An avalanche of emotions & feelings; sadness; anger; confusion; loss; heartbreak. I could go on. But loss & heartbreak reign here. I'm going to miss you Chester. Everybody is going to miss you. RIP A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said: “Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show.

“My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.”

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson passed on love to Bennington’s family, tweeting: “So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.”

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Bennington had been a close friend of Chris Cornell, singing at the funeral of the Soundgarden frontman who died in May.

An official statement has yet to be released from Linkin Park.