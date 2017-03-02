Stormzy on why talking about depression on Gang Signs & Prayer was important

Stormzy’s debut album has been praised for how well-rounded it is, which is no surprise given the 23-year-old wanted Gang Signs & Prayer to be a reflection of who he is as a person.

And that’s why his line about depression on the album’s debut track, First Things First, is so important. He raps: “You was fighting with your girl when I was fighting my depression”.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, the grime artist went a little deeper into his reasoning, and how he went from someone who dismissed depression to someone who realised it’s something anyone can go through.

“What convinced me to talk about it was the fact that if there’s anyone out there going through it, I think for them to see that I went through it would help,” he said.

“Because for a long time I used to think, soldiers don’t go through that. You know? Strong people in life, the bravest, the most courageous people, they don’t go through that. They just get on with it. Like, any person I admire or look up to hasn’t felt like this. They just pick themselves up.

“And that’s not the case, a lot of the people I look up to, I don’t know what they’ve dealt with, do you know what I mean?”

Stormzy’s debut has received incredible support since its release on February 24, but faces a close battle with Rag’n'Bone Man’s Human to be named the UK’s number one album.

The gap between #GSAP and No.2 is tighter than the cornrows I had in year 8 so anything you can do to support is seriously appreciated 🙏🏿❤️ — 24/02 (@Stormzy1) March 1, 2017

The top spot will be revealed on Friday.