Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for an impromptu collaboration at the Brit Awards and fans absolutely love it

Grime star Stormzy made a surprise appearance on stage with Ed Sheeran for an unexpected collaboration at the Brit Awards.

As Ed performed his number one hit Shape Of You at the star-studded ceremony, Stormzy stepped on stage to add a verse of his own.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The surprise performance went down a treat as fans sung praises for the artists, branding the performance the best of the evening.

What just happened? Something great, that's what? YAS Stormzy and Ed Sheeran. #Brits — Ianthe (@the_squiglet) February 22, 2017

Wow I still think Ed sheeran and stormzy performance is probably the best of night. #brits #BRITs2017 — Matt Arana (@DJMattArana) February 22, 2017

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy just dropped the best collaboration of the entire decade. Statement — dec (@declankerr189) February 22, 2017

That Ed Sheeran x Stormzy performance was FIREEEEE 🔥❤️ #BRITs — Terri Homes (@terridotcom) February 22, 2017

People called for the Shape Of You remix to be released officially while others shared confusion over why it was not Yxng Bane – who starred in an impressive remix of the song last month – to join Ed on stage.

Nah I really enjoyed that Ed/Stormzy mash up. Can you make that a bonus track on the album please? @edsheeran @Stormzy1 — Chris Sharp (@TheRealCSharp) February 22, 2017

How can man bring out stormzy over yxng bane?😡🤕 — Ander Hererra (@P1__Official) February 22, 2017

Ed sheeran and stormzy must bring that out as a remix 🙏🏻 — JackPiper (@JackPiper_) February 22, 2017

Not gona lie I wish Ed Sheeran bought Yxng bane out instead 👀 — AMY (@amelwilliams_) February 22, 2017

Shape of you ft stormzy needs to be released on Spotify! #BRITs2017 — Dan Whiteley (@danwhiteley97) February 22, 2017

Among the other artists to perform at the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, were Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Skepta and Katy Perry – who stirred the audience with a politically charged performance of Chained To The Rhythm.