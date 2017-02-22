Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for an impromptu collaboration at the Brit Awards and fans absolutely love it

Grime star Stormzy made a surprise appearance on stage with Ed Sheeran for an unexpected collaboration at the Brit Awards.

As Ed performed his number one hit Shape Of You at the star-studded ceremony, Stormzy stepped on stage to add a verse of his own.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The surprise performance went down a treat as fans sung praises for the artists, branding the performance the best of the evening.

People called for the Shape Of You remix to be released officially while others shared confusion over why it was not Yxng Bane – who starred in an impressive remix of the song last month – to join Ed on stage.

Among the other artists to perform at the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, were Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Skepta and Katy Perry – who stirred the audience with a politically charged performance of Chained To The Rhythm.
