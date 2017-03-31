Stormzy is curating a brand new festival in Ibiza this summer

Grime star Stormzy is bringing his fans a special treat this summer as he introduces a brand new festival in Ibiza.

The one-day #Merky Festival will see the London-based artist pick out a selection of urban talent to perform at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel, before closing the show with a headline performance.

“It’s gonna be good vibes, sick artists and some of the best UK talent,” he said, adding: “Hope to see you there.”

While the line-up for the 10-hour event is yet to be announced, the MC promised on Twitter: “I’ll be bringing some very special guests.”

The Know Me From singer curated the festival with the Ibiza Rocks team following his successful performance as the venue’s first ever grime residency last year.

He played his first show there in 2015, supporting Dizzee Rascal.

The event on July 11 comes during a hugely successful year for Stormzy, whose debut album Gang Signs & Prayer reached number one following its release last month.

He is now gearing up for his own upcoming tour and is scheduled to appear at both Glastonbury and Coachella festivals this year.

Ibiza Rocks director of talent and programming Jordan Hallpike said the British artist has become one of the international music venue’s most popular acts.

“Stormzy feels like part of the Rocks family,” he said.

“We gave him his first show supporting Dizzee Rascal in July 2015 and it was clear at that moment that we were going to do more great things together.

“Together, we sparked change on the island’s club listings whilst fully championing the unmissable movement in the tyde for grimes position in the music industry.

“This one-off festival concept ups the game yet again and there’s no better or stronger player in the game right now than Stormzy.”