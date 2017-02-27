Stormzy hopes to round off successful week with number one album

Grime artist Stormzy is in line to score a number one with his debut album Gang Signs And Prayer as the record has rocketed straight to the top of the pile at the mid-week stage.

The British hip-hop artist has had a hugely successful past week, which included a performance alongside Ed Sheeran at the Brit Awards on Wednesday and a surprise gig in Camden for his fans on Friday.

Following the release of his album on Friday, Stormzy – real name Michael Omari – was also praised highly by the likes of Adele and Lily Allen.

Stormzy and Ed Sheeran at the Brits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At the mid-week stage, Stormzy is ahead of last week’s number one, Human by Rag’n'Bone Man, which is currently in second place.

However, Stormzy only has a narrow lead of fewer than 2,000 combined sales ahead of Rag’n'Bone Man, and will have to keep the momentum going to clinch the top spot.

According to the Official Charts Company, the majority of Gang Signs And Prayer sales – 58% – are from digital downloads, compared to the 23% made up of physical CD sales and almost 20% on streaming.

Human is storming ahead in terms of physical sales, with 75% of Rag’n'Bone Man fans buying CDs, compared to 23% of consumers downloading and less than 3% streaming the album.

My debut album "Gang Signs & Prayer" is now available everywhere. Love you all. Thank you God 🙏🏿❤️🌎 www.stormzy.com #GSAP A post shared by Gang Signs & Prayer (@stormzyofficial) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Ed’s x (multiply), which was released in 2014, is still enjoying a charts surge and is sitting at number three ahead of the release of the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming third record ÷ (divide).

George Michael’s greatest hits compilation Ladies And Gentleman – The Best Of is at number four and Bruno Mars, following a performance at last week’s Brit Awards, has seen his effort 24K Magic rise from 12 to five.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Ed is still dominating with his track Shape Of You heading for an eighth week at number one.

Other songs that have been boosted by Brit Award performances include The Chainsmokers’ collaboration with Coldplay, Something Just Like This, and Katy Perry’s Chained To The Rhythm.

Something Just Like This is currently at number two after rising 28 places, and Chained To The Rhythm – Katy’s political anthem – is at number three, up from number five last week.

Rag’n'Bone Man’s single Human is at number four and Ed’s Castle On The Hill rounds off the top five singles.