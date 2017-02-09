Stormzy hit out at ticket resellers and he really didn't mince his words

Stormzy’s Gang Signs And Prayer tour pretty much broke the internet on Thursday morning.

Literally minutes after tickets went on general sale, venues across the country sold out.

Wait I'm sorry guys Bristol and Bournemouth have just sold out as well 😖 pic.twitter.com/QSFM2hKehB — 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 9, 2017

And Stormzy couldn’t believe it.

Like, really couldn’t believe it.

Of course, some tickets then started appearing on secondary ticket selling sites at prices way higher than they were originally going for.

€30 Stormzy tickets, sold out by 9.01.

Available on Ticketmaster's reselling site for €110 by 9.02... — Conor Cunniffe (@Cunnifferus) February 9, 2017

No way Stormzy tickets could sell out after about 30 seconds and be conveniently put up on Seatwave for 4 times their original price — Seán Cosgrove (@Sean_Cosgrove_) February 9, 2017

This is absolutely a joke at this point,ticket touts are just out of control.#stormzy #EdSheeran https://t.co/LZRD9wC80x — sean (@seansupreme1) February 9, 2017

What did Stormzy have to say about all this? Well, he really went for it on Twitter.

He wrote: “F*** all these secondary ticket websites, please don’t buy tickets for more than face value. Sorry there isn’t more I can do, they’re c****.”

A lesson there, everyone, in how to tell it exactly like it is.

And while some fans have just been left pretty disappointed that they missed out…

I want stormzy tickets :((( — Deno✨ (@nadenesharma) February 9, 2017

Someone sell me a stormzy ticket pls pls pls — fred💤 (@Freddie_Ward) February 9, 2017

Looks like I ain't seeing stormzy now.. sold out😔 devastated — Lewie B (@lewisboucherrr) February 9, 2017

Many of them are surely pleased to know Stormzy’s more than got their back when it comes to ticket touts.

"Your never too big to rebel" - @Stormzy1



⚡️ “Stormzy takes aim at ticket resellers”https://t.co/ApF9tCmEBM — Mr PIA 💥🔑 (@MrPIAProgress) February 9, 2017

Plus, some good news – he’s now added another date at the O2 Academy in Brixton.