Stormzy hit out at ticket resellers and he really didn't mince his words
Stormzy’s Gang Signs And Prayer tour pretty much broke the internet on Thursday morning.
*ATTENTION* - TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/49VpuNYeuZ DO NOT MISS OUT!! #GSAP 🌎🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7eGxo2xIwI— 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 9, 2017
Literally minutes after tickets went on general sale, venues across the country sold out.
Wait I'm sorry guys Bristol and Bournemouth have just sold out as well 😖 pic.twitter.com/QSFM2hKehB— 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 9, 2017
And Stormzy couldn’t believe it.
No way? https://t.co/wmh46hQjuT— 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 9, 2017
Like, really couldn’t believe it.
Of course, some tickets then started appearing on secondary ticket selling sites at prices way higher than they were originally going for.
€30 Stormzy tickets, sold out by 9.01.— Conor Cunniffe (@Cunnifferus) February 9, 2017
Available on Ticketmaster's reselling site for €110 by 9.02...
No way Stormzy tickets could sell out after about 30 seconds and be conveniently put up on Seatwave for 4 times their original price— Seán Cosgrove (@Sean_Cosgrove_) February 9, 2017
This is absolutely a joke at this point,ticket touts are just out of control.#stormzy #EdSheeran https://t.co/LZRD9wC80x— sean (@seansupreme1) February 9, 2017
What did Stormzy have to say about all this? Well, he really went for it on Twitter.
He wrote: “F*** all these secondary ticket websites, please don’t buy tickets for more than face value. Sorry there isn’t more I can do, they’re c****.”
A lesson there, everyone, in how to tell it exactly like it is.
And while some fans have just been left pretty disappointed that they missed out…
I want stormzy tickets :(((— Deno✨ (@nadenesharma) February 9, 2017
Someone sell me a stormzy ticket pls pls pls— fred💤 (@Freddie_Ward) February 9, 2017
Looks like I ain't seeing stormzy now.. sold out😔 devastated— Lewie B (@lewisboucherrr) February 9, 2017
Many of them are surely pleased to know Stormzy’s more than got their back when it comes to ticket touts.
"Your never too big to rebel" - @Stormzy1— Mr PIA 💥🔑 (@MrPIAProgress) February 9, 2017
⚡️ “Stormzy takes aim at ticket resellers”https://t.co/ApF9tCmEBM
Plus, some good news – he’s now added another date at the O2 Academy in Brixton.
Both Brixton shows sold out in 7minutes, we've added a final date: https://t.co/OsXd2qKaXN— 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 9, 2017
All other venues: https://t.co/oKFCVGb9Ne 🙏🏿🌎 pic.twitter.com/FC4mEGviUs
