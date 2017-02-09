Stormzy hit out at ticket resellers and he really didn't mince his words

Stormzy’s Gang Signs And Prayer tour pretty much broke the internet on Thursday morning.

Literally minutes after tickets went on general sale, venues across the country sold out.

And Stormzy couldn’t believe it.

Like, really couldn’t believe it.

Of course, some tickets then started appearing on secondary ticket selling sites at prices way higher than they were originally going for.

What did Stormzy have to say about all this? Well, he really went for it on Twitter.

He wrote: “F*** all these secondary ticket websites, please don’t buy tickets for more than face value. Sorry there isn’t more I can do, they’re c****.”

A lesson there, everyone, in how to tell it exactly like it is.

And while some fans have just been left pretty disappointed that they missed out…

Many of them are surely pleased to know Stormzy’s more than got their back when it comes to ticket touts.

Plus, some good news – he’s now added another date at the O2 Academy in Brixton.
