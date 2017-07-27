Stormzy ‘giving God the glory’ as he receives Mercury Prize nod

he nominees for the Mercury Prize 2017 have reacted with joy at being named on the prestigious award’s shortlist.

Stormzy, Blossoms and The xx have led those responding on social media following the reveal, which took place on Thursday morning and saw the nominees announced simultaneously at a launch event and on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music programme.

Grime artist Stormzy, whose debut album Gangs Signs And Prayer has been included, wrote on Twitter: “I put my heart, my soul and my absolute everything into making this album.

I put my heart, my soul and my absolute everything into making this album. Over the moon right now. Giving God the glory. 🙏🏿❤️ #GSAP pic.twitter.com/air4qdde7M — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 27, 2017

“Over the moon right now. Giving God the glory.”

Indie rockers Blossoms shared a comical video on Twitter, featuring the band’s guitarist Josh Dewhurst.

Pretending to clean one of their other awards, Dewhurst turned to the camera in mock surprise – with his dog in his arm – and said: “Many thanks, I didn’t see you there. Welcome to my humble abode.

“I’m Josh from Blossoms, which you probably didn’t know, but we’re very pleased to announce we’ve been nominated for a Mercury Prize.

“Innumerous thank-yous, it’s so incredible.”

The xx, who won the Mercury Prize in 2010 for their debut effort, were unable to hide their surprise in a video posted online.

This was our reaction to finding out that ‘I See You’ has been shortlisted for the 2017 Hyundai @MercuryPrize Album of the Year! pic.twitter.com/QcoxqOYfap — The xx (@The_xx) July 27, 2017

Bandmembers Romy Madley Croft, Jamie xx and Oliver Sim were seen laughing in the short clip, which was accompanied by the caption: “This was our reaction to finding out that ‘I See You’ has been shortlisted for the 2017 Hyundai @MercuryPrize Album of the Year!”

Indie band Alt-J, who won the Mercury Prize in 2012 for their debut An Awesome Wave, wrote on Twitter: “We are stunned, humbled & ecstatic to be on the @MercuryPrize list.”

They said, of their newly-nominated album Relaxer, that it is an “odd, mysterious album, we couldn’t be more proud of it”.

British rapper J Hus, whose debut Common Sense has received the nod, joked: “Ugly boy going to the Mercury Awards now.”

Ugly boy going to the Mercury Awards now 🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/R0V4yuChT6 — COMMON SENSE (@Jhus) July 27, 2017

Singer-songwriter Sampha said he was “happy and honoured” to see his debut record Process up for the leading music award.

He added: “Congratulations to all the other nominees too. Big love from Tokyo.”

So happy & honoured for Process to be nominated for the @MercuryPrize! Congratulations to all the other nominees too. Big love from Tokyo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LtB8mFHKQ6 — Sampha (@sampha) July 27, 2017

Poet Kate Tempest, who was nominated for the award in 2014, wrote on Instagram: “I am over the moon to tell you all that Let Them Eat Chaos has been nominated as a Hyundai Mercury Prize Album of The Year 2017-alongside many other amazing artists and albums.

I am over the moon to tell you all that Let Them Eat Chaos has been nominated as a Hyundai Mercury Prize Album of The Year 2017-alongside many other amazing artists and albums. We are honoured and humbled to be recognised amongst them. @mercuryprize #honoured #humble A post shared by Kate Tempest (@katetempestofficial) on Jul 27, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

“We are honoured and humbled to be recognised amongst them. @mercuryprize #honoured #humble.”

Speaking at the Mercury Prize launch event, Tempest said, of her album Let Them Eat Chaos: “I think what’s interesting about the record is that it’s a narrative, it’s a story about very intimate moments in these seven unconnected strangers’ lives, and in exposing their particular vulnerabilities and what keeps them awake at that moment, hopefully it connects people with their own vulnerabilities.

“And that’s, I think, something important in music, literature and poetry. I think that’s one of the most important things that it does, you know, it connects you with your own feelings and the feelings of other people.”

We are SO SO SO EXCITED to tell you that our album has been nominated for the mercury prize!!! 🙈🙈🙈🙈🍾🍾🍾 #mercuryprize pic.twitter.com/vwUFLWrPtI — The Big Moon (@commoonicate) July 27, 2017

Revealing their emotions, The Big Moon – whose debut album Love In The 4th Dimension is up for consideration – wrote on Twitter: “We are SO SO SO EXCITED to tell you that our album has been nominated for the mercury prize!!!”

Indie rockers Glass Animals said they were “speechless” to learn their album How To Be A Human Being was shortlisted, and thanked their fans for “getting us there”.

we just got a phone call…we've been shortlisted for the @mercuryprize! Speechless. Thank you for getting us here. pic.twitter.com/KkuTqUKY4E — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) July 27, 2017

Also nominated for the Mercury Prize are Ed Sheeran, Dinosaur and Loyle Carner.