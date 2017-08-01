Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Lorde to battle it out at Q Awards
Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Lorde are among artists longlisted for prizes at this year’s Q Awards.
Grime star Stormzy, who released his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album earlier this year, leads the field with five nominations including a nod for best act in the world today.
Kendrick Lamar, The xx and The Killers are also in the running for multiple awards which are voted for by the public.
The longlist for each of the seven awards, which range from best breakthrough act to best live act, will be narrowed down by the voting public before the ceremony on October 18.
The event at the Roundhouse in Camden, London will see performances from the Manic Street Preachers and Sleaford Mods.
The longlist for each award is below.
:: Q Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe
Rag’n’Bone Man
HMLTD
Shame
Stefflon Don
The Big Moon
Pumarosa
Girl Ray
Formation
The Moonlandingz
Sampha
:: Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio
Royal Blood – Lights Out
Kendrick Lamar – Humble
Lorde – Green Light
The Killers – The Man
Gorillaz – We Got The Power
Kasabian – You’re In Love With A Psycho
The xx – On Hold
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Stormzy – Big For Your Boots
Liam Gallagher – Wall Of Glass
:: Q Best Album Presented by Absolute Radio
The xx – I See You
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN
Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Sleaford Mods – English Tapas
Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution
Gorillaz – Humanz
A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service
Laura Marling – Semper Femina
Sampha – Process
Jay-Z – 4:44
:: Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Depeche Mode
Lorde
Father John Misty
The xx
Radiohead
The Killers
PJ Harvey
Stormzy
:: Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK
Lana Del Rey
Ed Sheeran
Lorde
Liam Gallagher
Paul Weller
Jay-Z
Wiley
Stormzy
Kendrick Lamar
St Vincent
:: Q Best Act in the World Today Presented by Buster + Punch
Lorde
The 1975
Ed Sheeran
Adele
Radiohead
Queens Of The Stone Age
The Killers
Stormzy
Depeche Mode
Kendrick Lamar
:: Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green
Bunch of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)
The Inertia Variations (The The)
Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)
The Rolling Stones – Havana Moon
American Valhalla (Iggy Pop & Josh Homme)
Tickets are on sale and voting is open now.
