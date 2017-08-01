Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Lorde to battle it out at Q Awards

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Lorde are among artists longlisted for prizes at this year’s Q Awards.

Grime star Stormzy, who released his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album earlier this year, leads the field with five nominations including a nod for best act in the world today.

Kendrick Lamar, The xx and The Killers are also in the running for multiple awards which are voted for by the public.

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

The longlist for each of the seven awards, which range from best breakthrough act to best live act, will be narrowed down by the voting public before the ceremony on October 18.

The event at the Roundhouse in Camden, London will see performances from the Manic Street Preachers and Sleaford Mods.

The longlist for each award is below.

:: Q Breakthrough Act Presented by Red Stripe

Rag’n’Bone Man

HMLTD

Shame

Stefflon Don

The Big Moon

Pumarosa

Girl Ray

Formation

The Moonlandingz

Sampha

:: Q Best Track Presented by Flare Audio

Royal Blood – Lights Out

Kendrick Lamar – Humble

Lorde – Green Light

The Killers – The Man

Gorillaz – We Got The Power

Kasabian – You’re In Love With A Psycho

The xx – On Hold

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

Liam Gallagher – Wall Of Glass

:: Q Best Album Presented by Absolute Radio

The xx – I See You

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Sleaford Mods – English Tapas

Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution

Gorillaz – Humanz

A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

Laura Marling – Semper Femina

Sampha – Process

Jay-Z – 4:44

:: Q Best Live Act Presented by The Cavern Club

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Depeche Mode

Lorde

Father John Misty

The xx

Radiohead

The Killers

PJ Harvey

Stormzy

:: Q Best Solo Artist Presented by Help Musicians UK

Lana Del Rey

Ed Sheeran

Lorde

Liam Gallagher

Paul Weller

Jay-Z

Wiley

Stormzy

Kendrick Lamar

St Vincent

:: Q Best Act in the World Today Presented by Buster + Punch

Lorde

The 1975

Ed Sheeran

Adele

Radiohead

Queens Of The Stone Age

The Killers

Stormzy

Depeche Mode

Kendrick Lamar

:: Q Best Film Presented by Pretty Green

Bunch of Kunst (Sleaford Mods)

The Inertia Variations (The The)

Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)

The Rolling Stones – Havana Moon

American Valhalla (Iggy Pop & Josh Homme)

Tickets are on sale and voting is open now.