Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Donald Trump among NME Award nominees

The nominees for this year’s NME Awards have been announced, with Charli XCX and Lorde leading the pack.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also earned a nod for the hero of the year prize while his political rival, Prime Minister Theresa May, is up for villain of the year.

Here are the full list of nominees.

Best British band

Kasabian (Nick Potts/PA)

– Alt-J

– Kasabian

– Wolf Alice

– The 1975

– The xx

– Bastille

Best International band

The Killers (Yui Mok/PA)

– Haim

– The National

– Foo Fighters

– The Killers

– Paramore

– Migos

Best British solo artist

Dua Lipa (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

– Dua Lipa

– Liam Gallagher

– Ed Sheeran

– Stormzy

– Loyle Carner

– Charli XCX

Best international solo artist

Lorde (Yui Mok/PA)

– Kendrick Lamar

– Taylor Swift

– Lorde

– Lana Del Rey

– St. Vincent

– Father John Misty

Best new artist

Stefflon Don (Isabel Infantes/PA)

– Stefflon Don

– J Hus

– The Magic Gang

– Sigrid

– SZA

– Shame

Best album

Loyle Carne (David Jensen/PA)

– Lorde – Melodrama

– J Hus – Common Sense

– Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life

– Gorillaz – Humanz

– Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

– The National – Sleep Well Beast

Best track:

Charli XCX (Danny Lawson/PA)

– Kasabian – Bless This Acid House

– Kendrick Lamar – Humbler

– Lorde – Green Light

– The Horrors – Something To Remember Me By

– Dua Lipa – Rules

– Charli XCX – Boys

Best live artist:

Liam Gallagher (PA)

– Kasabian

– Stormzy

– Lorde

– Royal Blood

– LCD Soundsystem

– Liam Gallagher

Best festival:

Crowd at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Glastonbury

– Reading & Leeds

– Download

– Parklife

– TRNSMT

– Bestival

Best collaboration:

Craig David (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Craig David and Bastille – I Know You

– Stefflon Don and Skepta – Ding-A-Ling

– Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Continental Breakfast

– Gorillaz and Jehnny Beth – We Got The Power

– Lily Allen and Giggs – Trigger Bang

– Yungen and Yxng Bane – Bestie

Best mixtape:

Drake ( Ian West/PA)

– Charli XCX – Pop 2

– Drake – More Life

– Krept & Konan – 7 Nights / 7 Days

– Rex Orange County – Apricot Princess

– Dave – Game Over

– Avelino – No Bullshit

Best video

Taylor Swift (Yui Mok/PA)

– The Big Moon – Sucker

– Charli XCX – Boys

– St. Vincent – Los Ageless

– Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do

– Dua Lipa – New Rules

– Pale Waves – Television Romance

Best film

– T2 Trainspotting

– Blade Runner 2049

– Baby Driver

– The Disaster Artist

– Star Wars: The Last Jedi

– It

Best TV show

– Stranger Things 2

– Game of Thrones

– Westworld

– Rick And Morty

– Glow

– Peaky Blinders

Music moment of the year:

One Love Manchester (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

– One Love Manchester

– The Killers play surprise set at Glastonbury

– Grime4Corbyn

– Noel Gallagher plays Don’t Look Back In Anger at Manchester Arena

– Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl

– Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington tribute concert

Best festival headliner

The Foo Fighters on stage at Glastonbury (PA)

– Muse

– Boy Better Know

– Ed Sheeran

– Noel Gallagher

– Foo Fighters

– The 1975

Best small festival

Parade at the Wilderness festival (PA)

– Festival No.6

– Boardmasters

– Wilderness

– Field Day

– End Of The Road

– Kendal Calling

Villain of the year

Theresa May and Donald Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Donald Trump

– Theresa May

– Katie Hopkins

– Piers Morgan

– Kim Jong-un

– Jeremy Hunt

Hero of the year:

Jeremy Corbyn (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Ariana Grande

– Rose McGowan

– Jeremy Corbyn

– Ellie Rowsell

– Big Shaq

– David Attenborough

Best reissue

Radiohead (David Jensen/PA)

– Radiohead – OKNOTOK

– Prince – Purple Rain

– The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

– REM – Automatic For The People

– The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead

– Super Furry Animals – Radiator

Best music book

Wiley’s Eskiboy

– Wiley – Eskiboy

– Action Bronson – F***, That’s Delicious

– Dylan Jones – David Bowie: A Life

– Allan Jones – Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down

– Lizzy Goodman – Meet Me In The Bathroom

– The KLF – 2023: A Trilogy

Best music film

George Michael (PA)

– Lady Gaga Gaga: Five Foot Two

– L7: Pretend We’re Dead

– Bunch Of Kunst

– George Michael: Freedom

– England Is Mine

– Whitney: Can I Be Me

Winners are voted for by the public and announced at a ceremony on February 14.