Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Donald Trump among NME Award nominees
17/01/2018 - 19:06:00Back to Showbiz Home
The nominees for this year’s NME Awards have been announced, with Charli XCX and Lorde leading the pack.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also earned a nod for the hero of the year prize while his political rival, Prime Minister Theresa May, is up for villain of the year.
Here are the full list of nominees.
Best British band
– Alt-J
– Kasabian
– Wolf Alice
– The 1975
– The xx
– Bastille
Best International band
– Haim
– The National
– Foo Fighters
– The Killers
– Paramore
– Migos
Best British solo artist
– Dua Lipa
– Liam Gallagher
– Ed Sheeran
– Stormzy
– Loyle Carner
– Charli XCX
Best international solo artist
– Kendrick Lamar
– Taylor Swift
– Lorde
– Lana Del Rey
– St. Vincent
– Father John Misty
Best new artist
– Stefflon Don
– J Hus
– The Magic Gang
– Sigrid
– SZA
– Shame
Best album
– Lorde – Melodrama
– J Hus – Common Sense
– Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life
– Gorillaz – Humanz
– Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone
– The National – Sleep Well Beast
Best track:
– Kasabian – Bless This Acid House
– Kendrick Lamar – Humbler
– Lorde – Green Light
– The Horrors – Something To Remember Me By
– Dua Lipa – Rules
– Charli XCX – Boys
Best live artist:
– Kasabian
– Stormzy
– Lorde
– Royal Blood
– LCD Soundsystem
– Liam Gallagher
Best festival:
– Glastonbury
– Reading & Leeds
– Download
– Parklife
– TRNSMT
– Bestival
Best collaboration:
– Craig David and Bastille – I Know You
– Stefflon Don and Skepta – Ding-A-Ling
– Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Continental Breakfast
– Gorillaz and Jehnny Beth – We Got The Power
– Lily Allen and Giggs – Trigger Bang
– Yungen and Yxng Bane – Bestie
Best mixtape:
– Charli XCX – Pop 2
– Drake – More Life
– Krept & Konan – 7 Nights / 7 Days
– Rex Orange County – Apricot Princess
– Dave – Game Over
– Avelino – No Bullshit
Best video
– The Big Moon – Sucker
– Charli XCX – Boys
– St. Vincent – Los Ageless
– Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do
– Dua Lipa – New Rules
– Pale Waves – Television Romance
Best film
– T2 Trainspotting
– Blade Runner 2049
– Baby Driver
– The Disaster Artist
– Star Wars: The Last Jedi
– It
Best TV show
– Stranger Things 2
– Game of Thrones
– Westworld
– Rick And Morty
– Glow
– Peaky Blinders
Music moment of the year:
– One Love Manchester
– The Killers play surprise set at Glastonbury
– Grime4Corbyn
– Noel Gallagher plays Don’t Look Back In Anger at Manchester Arena
– Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl
– Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington tribute concert
Best festival headliner
– Muse
– Boy Better Know
– Ed Sheeran
– Noel Gallagher
– Foo Fighters
– The 1975
Best small festival
– Festival No.6
– Boardmasters
– Wilderness
– Field Day
– End Of The Road
– Kendal Calling
Villain of the year
– Donald Trump
– Theresa May
– Katie Hopkins
– Piers Morgan
– Kim Jong-un
– Jeremy Hunt
Hero of the year:
– Ariana Grande
– Rose McGowan
– Jeremy Corbyn
– Ellie Rowsell
– Big Shaq
– David Attenborough
Best reissue
– Radiohead – OKNOTOK
– Prince – Purple Rain
– The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
– REM – Automatic For The People
– The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead
– Super Furry Animals – Radiator
Best music book
– Wiley – Eskiboy
– Action Bronson – F***, That’s Delicious
– Dylan Jones – David Bowie: A Life
– Allan Jones – Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down
– Lizzy Goodman – Meet Me In The Bathroom
– The KLF – 2023: A Trilogy
Best music film
– Lady Gaga Gaga: Five Foot Two
– L7: Pretend We’re Dead
– Bunch Of Kunst
– George Michael: Freedom
– England Is Mine
– Whitney: Can I Be Me
Winners are voted for by the public and announced at a ceremony on February 14.
Join the conversation - comment here