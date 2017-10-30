Stormzy apologises to MNEK over X Factor performance with Labrinth
Grime star Stormzy has apologised to his collaborator MNEK for performing their single with another artist on The X Factor on Sunday night.
The musician performed his new single Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2 on the talent show, but with Labrinth instead of his usual featured artist.
It appeared MNEK only learned Labrinth had taken his place after the performance was aired.
MNEK tweeted: “guys what do you do when youve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk.
“I haven’t watched the performance yet btw how did he do?”, and added: “Shit’s foul.”
Stormzy offered his “sincere apologies” to his collaborator, saying it was a communication error.
He wrote on Twitter: “Gonna quickly clear up yesterday’s situation with @MNEK not performing with me on The X Factor.
“First and foremost, MNEK is my bro and someone I HIGHLY respect and what he done on the song is unmatched.
“We created some special moments when we performed BBYG Pt.2 @ Westfields and on the live lounge and with this campaign I’ll be having quite a few TV moments where I’ll be performing the song and saw this as an opportunity to present it in different ways and present it in different formats hence why I invited Lab to join me as a special guest.
“I spoke to my team a while back and told them to make M and his team aware of the plan because I didn’t want any miscommunication.”
He posted a screenshot of a text he sent asking a member of his team to inform MNEK’s representatives he would be performing the track with someone else.
In the message he wrote: “Might look mad if he turns on his telly on Sunday and sees a random. ”
He added: “I’ll be performing on The Jonathon Ross show with him and there was never ever ever any sort of malice or disrespect intended and I can fully fully understand why that looks FOUL. Fully understand.
“I would feel exactly the same so my apologies brother.
“I’ve spoke to M personally and let him know it’s a major communication f**k up on my team’s side and I fully understand how things may look and disrespect and slyness is never my angle so sincere apologies to M and his whole team, never any disrespected intended.”
