Stormzy apologises to MNEK over X Factor performance with Labrinth

Grime star Stormzy has apologised to his collaborator MNEK for performing their single with another artist on The X Factor on Sunday night.

The musician performed his new single Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2 on the talent show, but with Labrinth instead of his usual featured artist.

It appeared MNEK only learned Labrinth had taken his place after the performance was aired.

MNEK tweeted: “guys what do you do when youve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk.

guys what do you do when youve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk — MNEK (@MNEK) October 29, 2017

“I haven’t watched the performance yet btw how did he do?”, and added: “Shit’s foul.”

i haven't watched the performance yet btw how did he do? — MNEK (@MNEK) October 29, 2017

shit's foul — MNEK (@MNEK) October 29, 2017

Stormzy offered his “sincere apologies” to his collaborator, saying it was a communication error.

He wrote on Twitter: “Gonna quickly clear up yesterday’s situation with @MNEK not performing with me on The X Factor.

“First and foremost, MNEK is my bro and someone I HIGHLY respect and what he done on the song is unmatched.

First and foremost, MNEK is my bro and someone I HIGHLY respect and what he done on the song is unmatched. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

“We created some special moments when we performed BBYG Pt.2 @ Westfields and on the live lounge and with this campaign I’ll be having quite a few TV moments where I’ll be performing the song and saw this as an opportunity to present it in different ways and present it in different formats hence why I invited Lab to join me as a special guest.

quite a few TV moments where I'll be performing the song and saw this as an opportunity to present it in different ways... — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

“I spoke to my team a while back and told them to make M and his team aware of the plan because I didn’t want any miscommunication.”

He posted a screenshot of a text he sent asking a member of his team to inform MNEK’s representatives he would be performing the track with someone else.

I spoke to my team a while back and told them to make M and his team aware of the plan because I didn't want any miscommunication — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

In the message he wrote: “Might look mad if he turns on his telly on Sunday and sees a random. ”

Here's the exact message I sent a while back and this'll probably put it into context pic.twitter.com/FAeRH6ocDo — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

He added: “I’ll be performing on The Jonathon Ross show with him and there was never ever ever any sort of malice or disrespect intended and I can fully fully understand why that looks FOUL. Fully understand.

“I would feel exactly the same so my apologies brother.

and I can fully fully understand why that looks FOUL. Fully understand. I would feel exactly the same so my apologies brother — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

“I’ve spoke to M personally and let him know it’s a major communication f**k up on my team’s side and I fully understand how things may look and disrespect and slyness is never my angle so sincere apologies to M and his whole team, never any disrespected intended.”