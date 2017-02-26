Storm chasers honour Twister star Bill Paxton with GPS tribute

Storm chasers in the US have paid tribute to late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS co-ordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.

The actor, who died on Saturday at the age of 61 after complications from surgery, played a storm chaser in the 1996 film Twister, which co-starred Helen Hunt.

A scene from Twister (PA)

On Sunday, Spotter Network’s effort saw more than 200 people spell out “BP” in GPS co-ordinate dots in a moving ode to the actor.

Most people participating did not travel, but entered co-ordinates manually to spell the letters on a map based around Wakita, Oklahoma.

Chasers in the central plains turned their location on to form the initials Bill Paxton, the man who inspired many to chase storms #Twister pic.twitter.com/H6UQT9I8eH — David Stradling (@David_ABC21) February 26, 2017

The non-profit organisation’s president John Wetter said storm chasers have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers four or five times before but never a non-chaser.

In the movie, Paxton played a man who was researching tornadoes during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma.