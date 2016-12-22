Stevie Wonder has a street named after him

Stevie Wonder has been honoured with a road name.

The Motown star attended the ceremony in Detroit on Wednesday.

Applause broke out when the sign for Stevie Wonder Avenue was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue, two blocks from the site of the singer’s first home in the city.

Stevie Wonder (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds came to celebrate, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy.

The artist has been awarded more than two dozen Grammy Awards during his career.