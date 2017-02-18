Steve Irwin's teenage son, Robert, needs to have his own wildlife show

Steve Irwin fans have made a plea for his teenage son, Robert, to launch his own television series after he brought his favourite creatures to a US chat show.

Robert, 13, delighted the New York City audience on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show as he introduced the nervous presenter to Beetlejuice the African dwarf crocodile, Micky the screaming armadillo, Lady the red-tailed boa constrictor and Valentino the baby sloth.

“It’s in my blood,” said Robert, whose bright blonde hair and traditional explorer’s khakis made for an uncanny resemblance to his late father, the famous wildlife enthusiast who died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest with a stingray barb.

“I’m the luckiest kid on the planet.”

He spoke so passionately about his life at Australia Zoo that Jimmy said: “It’s so cool to see you like this – you’re your dad!”

Viewers equally infected by Robert’s adoration for his animals suggested it was about time the teenager had his own television programme.

According to E! News, it was the teen’s solo debut on the NBC show years after his father made a similar appearance, wrapping an enormous snake around presenter Jay Leno.

He promised to help Jimmy “overcome his fear” of animals by letting him cuddle and feed 25lb sloth Serenity and officially naming him the nation’s sloth-whisperer.

Jimmy said: “I love this, I love you, thank you for bringing all these fun animals, what a treat.”
