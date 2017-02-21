Steve Hewlett's family to accept Bafta award

An award recognising the late BBC journalist Steve Hewlett’s contribution to broadcasting will now be handed to his family, Bafta has announced.

Hewlett died on Monday at the age of 58 after a battle with cancer.

He had already accepted the award but the prize had not yet been announced.

Steve Hewlett dies at 58 after cancer battle (BBC)

A spokeswoman for Bafta said they were “deeply saddened” by the Radio 4 presenter’s death.

They added: “Bafta’s Board of Trustees had recently honoured Steve with a Special Award for his outstanding contribution to British broadcasting, and he was delighted to have been awarded it.

“Regretfully, he had yet to formally receive it and it will now be given to his family.”

Steve Hewlett (Abigail Zoe Martin/BBC/PA)

The broadcaster died in the company of his family at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital while listening to the music of Bob Dylan.

The news was confirmed by Radio 4′s Eddie Mair during his Monday evening programme.

Hewlett was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus in March last year.

Previous winners of Bafta special awards include celebrity chef Delia Smith for her contribution to television cookery and journalist Peter Taylor for his work in factual and current affairs television.