Steve Harvey tells Warren Beatty to give him a call after Oscars blunder

American TV presenter Steve Harvey has urged Warren Beatty to call him following Sunday night’s epic Oscars blunder which saw the wrong winner being announced on stage.

Dick Tracy star Warren and his Bonnie And Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway were embroiled in an embarrassing moment that will go down in Academy Awards history as they called out La La Land as the winner of the best picture category, when in fact Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight had won.

Steve offered up his advice as he tweeted following the event, having been at the centre of a similar furore in 2015.

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

While hosting the finale of the Miss Universe pageant, Steve mistakenly announced that Miss Colombia was the winner, when in fact Miss Philippines had won.

Prior to that he poked fun at the evening’s controversial unfolding as he tweeted: “Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars.”

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel also referenced Steve as he closed the ceremony, saying: “Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this.”

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

The official Miss Universe Twitter account offered the Academy some advice, tagging them on Twitter writing: “Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse.”

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

The accounting firm responsible for the fail has apologised in an official statement for the mix-up, which occurred as a result of a duplicate set of winner cards.

Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said they were “currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred”.