Stereophonics announce Arena tour of Ireland and the UK

Stereophonics have announced a tour of Ireland and the UK for next year.

The ban will play a string of arenas, including the 3Arena in Dublin and the SSE Arena in Belfast, in February and March 2018.

Dublin will host the band on Friday, March 16, after they rock Belfast on the previous night of March 15.

It will follow the release their 10th album 'Scream Above The Sounds', which is due to come out on October 27 on digital, CD and vinyl.

It is available to pre-order from the band's website http://www.stereophonics.com.

Tickets from €46, including booking and facility fees, go on sale at 9am this Friday, September 29 on Ticketmaster.