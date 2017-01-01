Steps making a comeback after NYE gig
Nineties group Steps appear to have confirmed that they are gearing up for a comeback in 2017.
There have been rumours that the Tragedy singers are getting back together and releasing new music since it was reported that they were reuniting for a gig at G-A-Y in London on New Year’s Eve.
HAPPY NEW YEAR !!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 #Steps20 👧🏻👱🏻👱🏻♀️👦🏻👩🏼 pic.twitter.com/AFYMmEVyn4— Ian H Watkins (@Ianhwatkins) January 1, 2017
And now Steps – formed of Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford Evans, Lisa Scott Lee and Faye Tozer – have hinted that it is true with a couple of tweets about what lies in store for them in 2017.
Happy New Year – we hope you’re all ready! Love from Claire, Faye, H, Lee & Lisa x #20YearsOfSteps pic.twitter.com/9y7CdC7cEq— Steps (@OfficialSteps) January 1, 2017
Last night was SUCH fun!! 2017 is #20YearsOfSteps – here’s to a big year ahead pic.twitter.com/yElFqGKdsW— Steps (@OfficialSteps) January 1, 2017
Steps first got together in 1997 but split in 2001.
They were reunited in 2011, but soon went their separate ways again.
