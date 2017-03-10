Steps have released a new song and be prepared to hear it everywhere

Back to Showbiz Home

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 90s pop band, Steps.

To celebrate, the band have not only reformed and announced a date at Dublin’s 3Arena, they’ve now dropped a brand-new single, Scared of the Dark.

We don’t know how they did it but they somehow created a song that encapsulates all of their previous songs in one.

Think Eurovision, then think every 90s popband and there you have it - Steps’ new single Scared of the Dark.

Don’t believe us? Have a listen here:

The group, comprised of Lee Latchford-Evans, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee and Faye Tozer,have said that their upcoming album is expected to feature songwriters such as, One Direction, Little Mix and Years & Years, as well as Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

We don’t know about you but we are extremely excited for Eurovision season all of a sudden.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz