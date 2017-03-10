Steps have released a new song and be prepared to hear it everywhere

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 90s pop band, Steps.

To celebrate, the band have not only reformed and announced a date at Dublin’s 3Arena, they’ve now dropped a brand-new single, Scared of the Dark.

We don’t know how they did it but they somehow created a song that encapsulates all of their previous songs in one.

Think Eurovision, then think every 90s popband and there you have it - Steps’ new single Scared of the Dark.

Don’t believe us? Have a listen here:

The group, comprised of Lee Latchford-Evans, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee and Faye Tozer,have said that their upcoming album is expected to feature songwriters such as, One Direction, Little Mix and Years & Years, as well as Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

We don’t know about you but we are extremely excited for Eurovision season all of a sudden.