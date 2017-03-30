Stephen King's creepy clown trailer for movie of It splits horror fans

The “terrifying” first trailer for the remake of Stephen King’s It has drawn comparisons to Netflix’s Stranger Things while dividing fans over whether they will watch it.

The supernatural horror movie is based on King’s 1986 novel of the same name and follows the tale of a group of children who are terrorised by a violent being who takes the form of creepy clown Pennywise.

The teaser is filled with classic horror suspense and several brief glimpses of Pennywise as he lurks in the sewers of the children’s home town of Derry.

Horror movie fans took to Twitter to comment on the film’s similarity to acclaimed series Stranger Things, which tells the story of a group of children searching for their missing friend while uncovering the secrets of a dangerous paranormal underworld.

Adding to the similiarities, the film stars Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as youngster Richie Tozier.

One tweeter wrote: “Have to say the #ITMovie trailer has a #StrangerThings feel to it.”

Another said: “The trailer for #ITmovie is fantastic. Got a real creepy horror vibe from it. Some shades of Stranger Things as well.”

It movie (Warner Bros/YouTube grab)

“Against my better judgement I saw the trailer for #itmovie. Might see it only because it reminds me so much of Stranger Things,” one added, while another wrote: “#ITMovie didn’t look so bad. Will say that it reminds me of #StrangerThings more than Stranger Things reminds me of the original #IT. Odd.”

For others, it all proved slightly too much as many declared they are too scared to watch the trailer, let alone the film.

One horrified person tweeted: “The #ITmovie trailer: Nope. Nope nope nope. Nopenopenopenopenope.”

“#ITmovie trailer just dropped. I won’t be going to see it. The original scared the shit out of me. It kept me out of the bathroom for 2days,” one said, as another said: “The #ITmovie trailer may just be the most terrifying thing that’s I’ve ever seen. #CantSleepClownWillEatMe.”

Have to say the #ITMovie trailer has a #StrangerThings feel to it 🤡🎈 — Rob (@nicollback) March 30, 2017

The trailer for #ITmovie is fantastic. Got a real creepy horror vibe from it. Some shades of Stranger Things as well. — Waseem Karodia (@immwk) March 30, 2017

Against my better judgement I saw the trailer for #itmovie. Might see it only because it reminds me so much of Stranger Things. — Richard Heaton (@zanderlex) March 29, 2017

#ITMovie didn't look so bad. Will say that it reminds me of #StrangerThings more than Stranger Things reminds me of the original #IT. Odd. — Ryan M. (@MetaDayDreamer) March 29, 2017

Another added: “Everybody’s saying how excited they are for the #ITmovie…… i won’t even watch the damn trailer.”

“These thing gave me nightmares since I was a kid, there’s no way I’m watching the remake #ITmovie @StephenKing,” one person posted.

#ITmovie trailer just dropped. I won't be going to see it. The original scared the shit out of me. It kept me out of the bathroom for 2days — Stefan Urquelle (@ChiCityPrince) March 30, 2017

The #ITmovie trailer may just be the most terrifying thing that's I've ever seen. #CantSleepClownWillEatMe — Will Yong (@who_will) March 30, 2017

While the general consensus on social media is that the remake looks “decent”, others were less impressed at the look of this new big screen version of It.

One fan wrote: “#ITmovie has me excited. This definitely looks like a decent remake.”

“I’ll say it. I’m not scared of the new #ITmovie trailer. Wasn’t scared of the original, not gonna be scared by a weak remake. #GetOffMyLawn,” another Twitter user opined.

everybody's saying how excited they are for the #ITmovie...... i won't even watch the damn trailer — destinyy (@destinyserena) March 30, 2017

These thing gave me nightmares since I was a kid, there's no way I'm watching the remake #ITmovie @StephenKing — sefa f (@wishimlanalang) March 30, 2017

#ITmovie has me excited. This definitely looks like a decent remake. — ϟMUS16475 (@mashinbooo) March 30, 2017

I'll say it. I'm not scared of the new #ITmovie trailer. Wasn't scared of the original, not gonna be scared by a weak remake. #GetOffMyLawn pic.twitter.com/FBIXqKWtxq — Gabe On The Radio (@gabeontheradio) March 30, 2017

King’s It was made into a TV miniseries in 1990 with Tim Curry in the role as the supernatural villain, Pennywise the Clown, and helped inspire a fear of clowns among many of those who saw it.

This new version – which stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise – arrives in cinemas in September.