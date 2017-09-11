Stephen King horror remake It tops UK film box office

Scary clowns dominated the UK box office as the remake of Stephen King’s horror film It raked in nearly £10 million during its opening weekend.

The supernatural horror movie version of the author’s 1986 novel follows a group of children who are terrorised by an evil clown called Pennywise.

Undated film still handout from the 2017 adaptation of It. Pictured: Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in It (Warner Bros Entertainment Inc/Rat-Pac Dune Entertainment LLC/Brooke Palmer)

It is the second adaptation of the book after the 1990 TV miniseries which saw Tim Curry appear as the shape-shifting supernatural villain, a role played by Bill Skarsgard in the new film.

The new film is directed by Andy Muschietti, who also helmed 2013’s horror movie Mama, and topped the UK box office following its opening weekend with £9,884,000 across 604 cinemas, film studio Warner Bros said.

Warner Bros president and managing director of UK, Eire and Spain, Josh Berger, said: “It is the film that everyone is talking about, whether fans of the genre or not, driving moviegoers across the UK and Ireland to brave the cinema for their own encounter with Pennywise.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the results, and congratulate New Line Cinema, director Andy Muschietti and his phenomenal cast and crew on this fantastic opening.”