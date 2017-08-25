Stephen Bear says things are officially over with Charlotte Crosby
Ex On The Beach’s Stephen Bear has announced his split from Charlotte Crosby after a week of drama that sparked rumours of a break-up.
Just days after posting a photo of the pair together on Instagram, he said that the two reality TV stars were were not “right for each other”.
In a Twitter post followed by a tearful emoji on Thursday, he wrote: “Sadly me and Charlotte have split up . We have had a good run but we wasn’t right for each other.”
Sadly me and Charlotte have split up . We have had a good run but we wasn't right for eachother 😢 x— Bear (@stephen_bear) August 24, 2017
His brief statement comes a week after Geordie Shore’s Crosby, 27, shared an emotional video of herself – apparently after a row with her boyfriend – saying that she was “gutted” and that “I don’t actually think I’m what Stephen wants right now.”
Hours later she retweeted a post from Leanne Johnson that put the spat down to “a few jagers with the girls.”
Bear, 27, also removed a post where he had said that the couple were “over”.
The pair, who have both starred in reality show Celebs Go Dating, co-host MTV series Just Tattoo Of Us, which sees friends and family design body art for each other.
Less than two weeks ago they shared a video message inviting people to apply for the programme’s third run.
Crosby’s representative has been contacted for comment.
