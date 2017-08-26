Stephen Bear hints that things with Charlotte Crosby are back on for good

It looks like Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby may have patched things up once and for all, after Bear shared a heartfelt Instagram post announcing that he planned to stay with the reality TV star “forever”.

Just days after announcing their split on Twitter, he described the Geordie Shore star as his best friend.

Next to a couple of candid snaps of Crosby, he wrote: “No relationships perfect but I wanna do my best to keep this girl with me forever… she’s my bestfriend.”

No relationships perfect but I wanna do my best to keep this girl with me forever 🙃😍 she's my bestfriend @charlottegshore A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

It marks a swift turnaround for the Ex On The Beach personality, who tweeted on Thursday that the pair had “split up” because they were not “right for each other”.

Crosby made no comment on the break-up herself, but The Sun newspaper quoted an insider source who said that she only found out the news herself via that post and that the revelation had left her “in pieces”.

Bear’s latest update follows a week of drama between the pair, both 27, who co-host MTV reality show Just Tattoo Of Us.

❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫❤️👫 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Aug 17, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Days previously, Crosby made headlines after sharing a lengthy and emotional video of herself – apparently after a row with Bear – saying that she was “gutted” and that “I don’t actually think I’m what Stephen wants right now”.

But followers are starting to lose track of the couple’s on-off situation, with one replying on Instagram: “I can’t keep up!”

Another joked: “These two are more flaky than me on a weekend.”