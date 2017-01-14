Stephanie Davis shares sweet photo of newborn son

Stephanie Davis has shared an adorable first photo of her baby son.

The former Hollyoaks actress gave birth in Liverpool on Friday and has tweeted a sweet picture of her holding hands with her little one.

Stephanie has shared a baby photo (Ian West/PA)

Her pregnancy had been surrounded by drama after she fell out with ex Jeremy McConnell, but Stephanie looks to have put all of that behind her to celebrate the birth of her son.

The day my world became complete.

Ive been overwhelmed & so in love with you. Words could never describe..

Thank you for all your support!❤ pic.twitter.com/3bW9FpW101 — 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@Stephdavis77) January 14, 2017

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reported that Jeremy, who Stephanie says is the father although he disputes that, was seen partying into the night on holiday in Thailand on Friday.

His friend posted photos on Instagram of Jeremy knocking back shots and posing topless with his tongue hanging out, captioned: “Yes a son.”

He had previously tweeted that he would support the child and seemed to announce Stephanie’s news with his post.

I am delighted that Steph has safely had the baby, of course if he is my son I will absolutely step up and do what I can to support him. — Jeremy McConnell (@JezzaMcConnell) January 14, 2017

Stephanie has not announced her son’s name yet, but is clearly enjoying getting to know her new baby.

Congratulations Stephanie!