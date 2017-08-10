Stephanie Davis says her heart is ‘broken’ after suffering miscarriage

Stephanie Davis has revealed that she has lost her baby.

The ex-Hollyoaks actress posted the news on Instagram writing: “To lose a child is something I hope no one ever goes through.

Stephanie Davis (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The grief and pain is unbelievable . Words cannot describe. My heart is broken.”

She posted the news days after her former boyfriend and reality TV star Jeremy McConnell was found guilty of assaulting her on March 10.

McConnell was found guilty at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court of assaulting ex-girlfriend Davis at her home in Rainhill, Merseyside, in an attack she said made her fear for her life.

Jeremy McConnell (Peter Byrne/PA)

Davis, who has a young son with McConnell, wrote: “I hope to help women of domestic violence, to stop what happened to me to other women.

“I would like to grieve for my child, find strength and move on.

“I walked into that court with my head held high after he laughed and goaded me, and I continue to be strong, be a good mum to my son and if anything has come from my horrific ordeal, to help those who have been in my shoes and help give them the hope, that there is light at the end.”