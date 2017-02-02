Stephanie Davis introduces son Caben in sweet video

New mum Stephanie Davis has been proudly showing off her son with a sweet video.

The former Hollyoaks actress welcomed her first child, Caben-Albi, last month and has taken part in a newborn photo shoot with OK! magazine, where she also filmed a short video introducing him.

In the clip, she happily cradles her baby, dressed in a stripey babygro, as she waves his tiny arm for the camera.

Stephanie is so proud of her son (Ian West/PA)

She says: “Hi everyone at OK! Online. I’m here today with Caben-Albi who I would love to introduce to you on his first OK! shoot.

“I’d just like to say thank you to everyone for your continued support and I cannot wait to share the rest of our journey with you this year.”

The actress has been keeping fans updated on social media about her life as a mum.

We did it little one...



By far my favourite chapter yet...❤ pic.twitter.com/uhdRBoplTE — 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@Stephdavis77) January 17, 2017

Stephanie has said that her son’s father is ex Jeremy McConnell, although he has disputed the claim and called for a DNA test.

She told the magazine: “I’ll cope on my own. It makes me sad that I can’t give Caben the happy family life that I have.”