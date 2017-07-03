Stephanie Davis ‘arrested on suspicion of GBH’

Former soap star Stephanie Davis has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police were called to a hotel in The Ridgeway, Enfield, at 11pm on Sunday night following reports of an assault.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of GBH, Scotland Yard said.

Celebrity Big Brother star Stephanie Davis (Ian West/PA)

Police did not name the suspect but said in a statement: “She has been taken to a north London police station for questioning. The victim was treated at the scene and did not attend hospital. Enquiries continue.”

The ex-Hollyoaks actress has appeared on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side as a relationship expert during the current series.

She recently became a mother for the first time with on/off partner and former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Jeremy McConnell.

The couple first got together after appearing as fellow contestants on the reality TV show in 2016, months after Davis finished a five-year run playing Sinead O’Connor in Hollyoaks.

She first came into the public eye when she took part in the BBC talent-spotting show Over The Rainbow in 2010.

A representative for Davis has been contacted for comment.