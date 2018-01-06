Steph Curry just dropped the track of 2018 in a puzzling advert for filtered water

An advert for a water filter might not sound like a bundle of laughs, but when you put NBA basketball star Steph Curry in the mix it turns out it’s a stroke of genius.

Here’s the 29-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard appearing with actor and YouTube personality Rudy Mancuso – in an advert for Brita Stream.

Take a moment to let that sink in.

Naturally Curry’s heroics with the water filter haven’t gone unnoticed by fans – some of whom definitely think there’s no shame in finding that song popping up in your head later.

On the other hand, not everyone is convinced.

Can’t please everyone.
