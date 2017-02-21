Stella McCartney apologises after bumping Mini Cooper into taxi

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has apologised after bumping her Mini Cooper into the back of a taxi.

The taxi driver filmed the mother-of-four and pursued her after she failed to give sufficient details at the scene of the prang in Hammersmith, west London.

Stella, whose father is The Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, provided her registration number and took the driver’s phone number after the incident.

Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Stella McCartney (Adam Davy/PA)

The Highway Code states that anyone involved in a collision causing damage must provide their name, address and registration number – or report the incident to police within 24 hours.

The Sun said London minicab driver Arash Nabezadeh, 32, followed her to the gates of a nearby school, where her children study, in an attempt to get her details.

A source close to Stella, 45, said: “They started filming and following Stella after they recognised her.”

Stella McCartney (Justin Tallis/PA)

Nabezadeh’s footage shows her telling him: “Take the number of my licence plate. Do whatever you need to do, no problem.

“You don’t need to film me, do whatever you need to do.”

She took his phone number and her husband, Alasdhair Willis, called the next day to pass on the details of their insurance broker and policy number, The Sun said.

Stella’s spokesman said she was “very apologetic” but “felt intimidated” during the incident, which occurred more than a week ago.

Stella and her husband Alasdhair Willis (John Stillwell/PA)

He said: “Although she and the taxi driver did not swap full details, Ms McCartney thought that an insurance claim could be made from the licence plate number she was happy to provide, and knew the taxi driver had a full note of.

“She thought she had done the right thing.

“When the driver, with two passengers, started filming her after the incident, she felt intimidated particularly when she realised they had followed her to the kids school, still filming her.

“She accepts liability for the incident and is very apologetic for any issues that have arisen from this incident.”