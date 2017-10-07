Stefanie Preissner shared how she lost 11 stone in 18 months on the Late Late Show

Can't Cope, Won't Cope writer Stefanie Preissner revealed she lost 11 stone in just 18 months on the Late Late Show last night, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Stefanie shared the story of how and why she lost the weight on the Late Late Show last night, saying the shock of seeing her reflection outside a shop triggered her decision to make a change.

Stefanie during her Leaving Certificate, left, and, right, in 2014

"I was walking down Grafton Street one day before I lost the weight, and I had never tried to lose weight, I just was always overweight and I just thought that was who I was," she said.

"I saw this person walking towards me in the reflection and I thought 'that's a large person'. Then I came closer and I realised that it was me. Obviously I had seen mirrors before but it was a rare opportunity to see yourself as other people see you.

"I just made a decision in that moment and I did it and it was very easy - no, no, it wasn't easy, it was simple. I had to make it simple by making a rule.

"I made one simple rule, which is that I don't eat sugar. I don't eat sugar of any description. I need a rule, a very black-and-white thing. I started kickboxing two times a week, but I had been very sedentary and as as a writer it's easy to be sedentary."

Stefanie lost 11 stone in a year-and-a-half, but says she is still the same person she has always been.

"She was exactly the same as me, same thoughts, same ideas, she just looked different. These photos are hanging up in my mum's house, I see them all the time. It is just another version of me, I guess."