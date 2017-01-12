Steamy soundtrack revealed for Fifty Shades Darker

With less than a month to go before the film’s official release, Fifty Shades Darker creators have uncovered a tantalising tease for fans.

The full soundtrack for the movie has been revealed, featuring tracks from the likes of John Legend, renowned films composer Danny Elfman, and a collaboration by Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj.

While we’ve already heard Zayn and Taylor Swift’s headline duet, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, the prospect of some brand new music in the 19-song tracklist is sure to set pulses racing.

No more secrets. The official track listing for the #FiftyShadesDarker soundtrack was announced today on @EntertainmentWeekly Includes the hit single from @ZAYN I @TaylorSwift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”and new music from @IAmHalsey. A photo posted by Fifty Shades Darker (@fiftyshadesmovie) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:53am PST

The full list includes…

1. Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

2. Halsey – Not Afraid Anymore

3. Jry (feat. Rooty) – Pray

4. Tove Lo – Lies In The Dark

5. Toulouse – No Running From Me

6. John Legend – One Woman Man

7. The-Dream – Code Blue

8. Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj – Bom Bidi Bom

9. Sia – Helium

10. Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson) – Cruise

11. Corinne Bailey Rae – The Scientist

12. Jose James – They Can’t Take That Away From Me

13. JP Cooper – Birthday

14. The Avener (feat. Mark Asari) I Need A Good One

15. Joseph Angel – Empty Pack Of Cigarettes

16. Anderson East – What Would It Take

17. Frances – What Is Love?

18. Danny Elfman – On His Knees

19. Danny Elfman – Making It Real.

Set to hit UK screens on February 10, the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel sees a return of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan taking the lead roles in the erotic novel series by EL James.

Meeting a mix of reviews after its release in 2015, the film did win a Grammy for best R&B performance – Earned It, by The Weeknd – as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

But it did also win five Golden Raspberries for worst acting and screenplay…