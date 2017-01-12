Steamy soundtrack revealed for Fifty Shades Darker
With less than a month to go before the film’s official release, Fifty Shades Darker creators have uncovered a tantalising tease for fans.
The full soundtrack for the movie has been revealed, featuring tracks from the likes of John Legend, renowned films composer Danny Elfman, and a collaboration by Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj.
While we’ve already heard Zayn and Taylor Swift’s headline duet, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, the prospect of some brand new music in the 19-song tracklist is sure to set pulses racing.
The full list includes…
1. Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
2. Halsey – Not Afraid Anymore
3. Jry (feat. Rooty) – Pray
4. Tove Lo – Lies In The Dark
5. Toulouse – No Running From Me
6. John Legend – One Woman Man
7. The-Dream – Code Blue
8. Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj – Bom Bidi Bom
9. Sia – Helium
10. Kygo (feat. Andrew Jackson) – Cruise
11. Corinne Bailey Rae – The Scientist
12. Jose James – They Can’t Take That Away From Me
13. JP Cooper – Birthday
14. The Avener (feat. Mark Asari) I Need A Good One
15. Joseph Angel – Empty Pack Of Cigarettes
16. Anderson East – What Would It Take
17. Frances – What Is Love?
18. Danny Elfman – On His Knees
19. Danny Elfman – Making It Real.
Set to hit UK screens on February 10, the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel sees a return of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan taking the lead roles in the erotic novel series by EL James.
Meeting a mix of reviews after its release in 2015, the film did win a Grammy for best R&B performance – Earned It, by The Weeknd – as well as a Golden Globe nomination.
But it did also win five Golden Raspberries for worst acting and screenplay…
