Stars turn out to celebrate the Teletubbies' 20th anniversary

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po left celebrities starstruck at a bash to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Teletubbies.

Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins, ex-Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, presenter Nick Knowles and footballer Theo Walcott were among the stars who attended the party, with their offspring.

They lined up on the green carpet at the BFI Southbank to be photographed with the characters, who famously have antennas on their heads and TV screens on their stomachs.

Claire Sweeney and family (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It has been 20 years since the Teletubbies, which airs on CBeebies, made their debut.

The show became a huge hit, spawned the chart-topping single Teletubbies Say Eh-oh! and a successful British export – being seen by around one billion children in over 100 countries.

Teletubbies relaunched with a “contemporary look” in 2015 and the addition of a must-have 21st century gadget – a mobile-style phone.

Comedy star David Walliams and singer turned presenter Rochelle Humes recently signed up for voice roles in the new series, to air next month, which will also feature the voices of Fearne Cotton, Jim Broadbent and Jane Horrocks.

Nick Knowles also turned up for the day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Other celebrities attending the launch included actress Claire Sweeney, Loose Women presenter Linda Robson and Holby City actor Tom Chambers.

They were given a sneak peek of the new series and danced along as the Teletubbies showed off their latest moves.

CBeebies’ controller Kay Benbow said: “The beauty of Teletubbies is that it absolutely focuses on the very youngest audience … I think it’s the audience that took the Teletubbies to their hearts. That’s why it’s still so loved today, because it starts with the children.”

The new series begins on March 13 on CBeebies, with extra programming to mark the anniversary on March 31.