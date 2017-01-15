Stars swap party dresses for PJs at pizza party

Forget the dresses and tuxedos, this weekend Hollywood’s finest were decked out in their favourite pyjamas at a party for Jessica Alba’s hubby.

The actress threw a sleepwear, pizza and games night to celebrate Cash Warren’s 38th birthday, with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the guest list.

Jess looked adorable in her black PJs emblazoned with dollar signs, which were presumably chosen because of her hubby’s name.

John and Chrissy appeared to be giving a nod to KFC with their chicken-style onesies.

And Kourtney looked elegant in her black silk and lace nightwear, with her hair in a ponytail.

Pajama jammy jam

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

“Pajama jammy jam,” she captioned the picture.
