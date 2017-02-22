Stars show plenty of skin in glitzy red carpet outfits at the Brit Awards

There was plenty of skin on show as stars from the worlds of music and entertainment donned a variety of revealing, glitzy outfits on the red carpet at the Brit Awards.

Pop stars Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, Pixie Lott and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards led the way in the glamour stakes, having opted for eclectic, fashion-forward styles.

Ahead of her live performance, Katy showcased her legs in a thigh-skimming pale pink and silver dress and matching blazer by Atelier Versace, with her newly bleached hair twisted into a severe top knot.

(Ian West/PA)

Ellie went for a more daring ensemble: an open-fronted black Philipp Plein gown with silver chains across her chest and a split up the skirt.

(Ian West/PA)

Pixie drew inspiration from her time on Strictly Come Dancing in a warrior-style metallic dress with a short skirt and floor-length fringing, designed by the king of red carpet glamour Julien Macdonald.

(Ian West/PA)

Perrie flashed her legs in a mullet-hem dress with a heavily feathered black skirt and a low-cut black PVC corset on top.

Her Little Mix co-stars each wore full-length gowns, with Jesy Nelson in a black leather dress, Leigh-Anne Pinnock in patchwork denim and Jade Thirlwall in a slinky white number.

(Ian West/PA)

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby backed British designer Suzanne Neville in a silver sequin mini dress with long sleeves.

(Ian West/PA)

Saturdays singer Mollie King chose a very short negligee-inspired silver dress for her turn at the Brits, and covered up with a chunky green stole.

(Ian West/PA)

Rita Ora opted for an opulent glittering green gown with a corset-style top half leading into a sheer full skirt, which she combined with a camouflage jacket pushed off her shoulders.

(Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Caroline Flack also showed a lot of skin in a little black dress with a feathered off-shoulder design.

(Ian West/PA)

Rocking a more conservative aesthetic was TV presenter Fearne Cotton, who wowed in an off-shoulder black dress with a ruffled lace skirt.

(Ian West/PA)

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan shunned a dress, instead making her mark with a bright blue strapless jumpsuit.

(Ian West/PA)

The male stars on the red carpet did their bit to compete with their female counterparts, with nominee and performer Ed Sheeran looking slick in a suit with a polo neck top.

(Ian West/PA)

Critics’ Choice winner Rag’n'Bone Man steered clear of a classic suit, instead teaming a checked jacket with a printed shirt and a large chain necklace.