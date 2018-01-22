Stars shimmer in sequins and colour on SAGs red carpet

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry and Allison Williams chose shimmering, sequinned gowns for the Screen Actors Guild awards after a Golden Globes ceremony dominated by black.

Kidman, who won a gong for her role as a domestic violence victim in Big Little Lies, opted for an Armani bronze sequinned gown with a large shoulder embellishment.

Running late, but on my way. #sagawards #BLL #HarryWinston #Armani #Neutrogena A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:40pm PST

Robbie, who was nominated in the leading actress category for her performance as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, chose a beaded cream gown with feathered detail around the waist.

Margot Robbie (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Her co-star Allison Janney, who won the best supporting actress prize for playing Harding’s mother, selected a metallic silver gown with a high neck, long sleeves and dramatic shoulders.

Allison Janney (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halle Berry, who served as a presenter, opted for a bronze sequinned gown with a dark train by Pamella Roland.

Feelin’ extra ✨✨✨ #SAGawards A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:46pm PST

Other stars who opted for sequins included Get Out star Allison Williams, who wore a white and silver Ralph & Russo dress with a tiered, fringed skirt.

…and then today, we had the SAG Awards. And I got to hang with our @getoutmovie family while channeling my best flapper vibes in one of the most spectacular dresses I’ve ever gotten to wear. What a weekend…and now, back to work! 💪🏼 A post shared by Allison Williams (@aw) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:51pm PST

British star Millie Bobby Brown, who was nominated for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, chose a pale pink knee-length sequinned dress with a long train and teamed it with white Converse trainers.

Hand game strong 🤚🏼 thanks to @essiepolish 💅🏻 and @repossi jewels ✨ #EssiePartner #RepossiPartner A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:05pm PST

Susan Sarandon, nominated for her performance as Bette Davis in Feud: Bette and Joan, chose a navy blue, sequinned, off-the-shoulder dress teamed with statement sunglasses.

She arrived at the ceremony with her Thelma and Louise co-star Geena Davis, who opted for a black strapless gown.

Susan Sarandon, left, and Geena Davis (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There was also plenty of colour on the red carpet as The Good Place star Kristen Bell, who served as the first-ever host of the show, opted for a dark pink strapless gown to make her entrance.

Kristen Bell (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Reese Witherspoon, who was also nominated for Big Little Lies, opted for an off-the-shoulder green dress by Zac Posen.

#Sagawards here I come!! ✨ 💫👗@zacposen 💎 @gismondi1754 👠 @jimmychoo 👛 @tylerellis_official 💇🏼‍♀️: @lonavigi Make-Up: @kdeenihan Styling @petraflannery @victoriakob 💅🏼 @thuybnguyen A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 21, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Holly Hunter, who was nominated in the supporting actress category at the ceremony for her role in comedy The Big Sick, chose a gold gown with deep pockets.

Holly Hunter (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Alison Brie, who was nominated in the leading actress in a TV comedy category for her Netflix series GLOW, appeared to be inspired by her female wrestler character as she opted for a red asymmetric gown with a thigh-high split and purple lightning bolt detail as she arrived with husband Dave Franco.

Dave Franco, left, and Alison Brie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who was nominated as part of the best ensemble in a drama series category, also opted for a bold colour.

The actress chose a blue floor-length gown with flower embellishments on one shoulder and across the front.

Chrissy Metz (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It was the same shade of cobalt blue chosen by her co-stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Mandy Moore.

Chrissy Metz, from left, Alexandra Breckenridge, Mandy Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

This Is Us won the gong for best ensemble in a TV drama at the ceremony.