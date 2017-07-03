Stars react to Donald Trump’s CNN tweet

Back to Showbiz Home

Stars have reacted with outrage after Donald Trump tweeted a video of him attacking a man with a CNN logo over his head.

The US president was accused of encouraging “violence against reporters” by the American broadcaster on Sunday after he shared the clip that harks back to when he took part in a wrestling event.

The logo appears over the face of WWE chief executive Vince McMahon as Mr Trump “body-slams” him to the floor before landing a flurry of punches during Wrestlemania XXIII.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted a dignified quote from former president George Washington: “To persevere in one’s duty, and be silent, is the best answer to calumny.”

Actress Mia Farrow defended the press and the law that guarantees freedom of expression.

Musician John Legend simply tweeted “25th Amendment”, the legislation that allows a president to be impeached.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Mr Trump’s election opponent Hilary, drew a comparison with a past government event as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

Mr Trump’s message, which also included the hashtag “FraudNewsCNN”, is the latest in a long line of attacks on the media, which he frequently accuses of being a “dishonest” industry that peddles “fake news”.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Politics, Trump, Reaction, UK, CNN, Donald Trump, JK Rowling, Ricky Gervais, US President, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz