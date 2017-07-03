Stars react to Donald Trump’s CNN tweet

Stars have reacted with outrage after Donald Trump tweeted a video of him attacking a man with a CNN logo over his head.

The US president was accused of encouraging “violence against reporters” by the American broadcaster on Sunday after he shared the clip that harks back to when he took part in a wrestling event.

The logo appears over the face of WWE chief executive Vince McMahon as Mr Trump “body-slams” him to the floor before landing a flurry of punches during Wrestlemania XXIII.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted a dignified quote from former president George Washington: “To persevere in one’s duty, and be silent, is the best answer to calumny.”

Imagine a kindergarten principal tweeting, "The little fucker punched me first."

People in power should act differently.

That is all. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 2, 2017

Actress Mia Farrow defended the press and the law that guarantees freedom of expression.

Stop this nonsense Mr President! The First Amendment is among our most treasured freedoms🇺🇸 https://t.co/vnhZDJHLCy — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 2, 2017

Musician John Legend simply tweeted “25th Amendment”, the legislation that allows a president to be impeached.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Mr Trump’s election opponent Hilary, drew a comparison with a past government event as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

July 2, 1776: Continental Congress votes for independence

July 2, 2017: Trump auditions for @WWE https://t.co/in4xXfCQeG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 2, 2017

Mr Trump’s message, which also included the hashtag “FraudNewsCNN”, is the latest in a long line of attacks on the media, which he frequently accuses of being a “dishonest” industry that peddles “fake news”.