Stars pay tribute to rock singer Chris Cornell after death aged 52

Stars from the music world have paid tribute to rock singer Chris Cornell following his death at the age of 52.

Cornell, best known as the frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died on Wednesday night in Detroit, leaving his devastated family in shock.

Detroit police say the death of the rocker is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to Associated Press.

Chris Cornell (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Sir Elton John, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and producer Nile Rodgers spoke of their loss following the star’s death, just hours after Soundgarden played a gig in Detroit.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

US rock musician Mark Lanegan, a contemporary from the Seattle grunge era, wrote simply:

RIP Chris Cornell. Damn — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 18, 2017

Producer Rodgers described Cornell as “my special brother”.

#RIPChrisCornell My heartfelt condolences to Vicki and your family. You are my special brother @nilerodgers A post shared by Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) on May 18, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

And he said in a statement to the Press Association that he could not process news of his death.

“I was asleep and my phone was jumping and one of our mutual friends – they were crying and bawling – and said ‘Nile you won’t believe this’ and he said ‘Chris is dead’, I said ‘Chris who?’.

“Chris Cornell, he’s like 12 years younger than me, he’s my friend and we’d go out together for dinner. We’d have dinner and laugh and joke and talk about the world,” Rodgers said.

“I’m shocked, I don’t even know how to deal with it.”

Other tributes poured in:

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017

I hope it's ok with the grief police if I say Chris Cornell's death has come as an unexpected gut punch this morning. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) May 18, 2017

Fans also spoke of their shock.

I'm heartbroken... @chriscornell is dead? You were a true rock god — Andrea Cross (@lunarvalleymoon) May 18, 2017

I'm so sad to hear of your passing @chriscornell your music was amazing. It will live on through me forever ❤ so much love and respect #RIP — Nicole Henry (@c0liexo) May 18, 2017