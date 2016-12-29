Stars pay tribute to 'Hollywood royalty' Debbie Reynolds

Celebrities have mourned the death of actress, singer, dancer and “Hollywood royalty” Debbie Reynolds who died at 84 on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Joan Collins, who starred alongside Reynolds in These Old Broads, said she was “truly heartbroken” by the news.

In a post on Twitter she wrote: “She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie.”

Star Trek actor William Shatner that Reynolds was “one of the last of Hollywood Royalty.”

Debra Messing, who played Reynolds’ on-screen daughter in Will & Grace, wrote on Instagram: “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again.

“My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage.

“A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working.”

Eric McCormack, who plays Messing’s best friend in the sitcom, said: “The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I’m really at a loss here… #toomuch16.”

Sean Hayes, who also starred in Will & Grace, wrote: “It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both.”

Actor and screenwriter Mark Gatiss quoted Reynold’s lyrics from You Are My Lucky Star which she performed in Singin’ In The Rain.

Actor George Takei wrote: “There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she’s with her daughter now.”

Stephen Fry wrote: “Deepest sympathy to Billie, Todd & all the family at this new blow. Time to watch Postcards From The Edge & Singin’ in the Rain & remember.”
