Stars pay tribute to Coronation Street’s Liz Dawn

Coronation Street stars have led tributes to Liz Dawn following her death.

The actress, who played Vera Duckworth for more than 30 years, died peacefully, her family said.

Antony Cotton – the soap’s Sean Tully – wrote on Twitter: “I’m devastated. Liz was a wonderful actress, a fascinating storyteller, a hilarious comedian and most importantly a brilliant friend.

“For many people of my generation, Jack and Vera WERE Coronation Street.”

He added: “A light had gone out in Weatherfield a few years ago, but now Manchester too, has lost a little of its sparkle.”

Kym Marsh – who plays Michelle Connor – wrote: “Just heard the terrible news of our lovely Liz Dawns passing. I’m so sad. What a wonderful lady. She will be so missed. Love to her family x

Actor Kevin Kennedy, who played Corrie character Curly Watts for around 20 years, said he can only smile when he thinks of the actress.

He told ITV’s This Morning: “It’s very sad. We are a big family. I was thinking about what to say about Liz. My thoughts go out to Don and her family. When I think about Liz, I always have a smile on my face. What an amazing legacy. That’s what we’ve got to be thinking about today – her wonderfulness and a very funny actress.”

Dawn with former co-star Kevin Kennedy in 2008

“She took all the youngsters (on the show) under her wing. She was a lot cleverer than people thought she was, in regards to acting. She was brilliant. She was very humble in that respect. I used to live very close to her and she was always inviting us round to the house. We used to have a laugh. She was the one you could go to for advice.”

He added that watching her and Bill Tarmey as a double act was “comedy gold and British comedy and British writing at it’s best”.

He ended saying: “I can only smile when I think of Liz. I can’t think of a better epitaph. It is very sad but what she’s left behind her is invaluable.”

Charlie Condou – who played midwife Marcus Dent – wrote: “Vera Duckworth was classic Corrie. Liz Dawn was a wonderful woman. She will be truly missed. A true icon.”

Shayne Ward wrote: “RIP Liz Dawn.”

Corrie and Emmerdale star Chris Bisson wrote: “Very sad to hear the news that Liz Dawn has passed away. A wonderful person, amazing actress and total LEGEND! Keep smiling down on us Liz.”

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller wrote: “Devastated to hear about the passing of Liz Dawn. A beautiful soul. Inside and out. Rest in peace.”

Tony Blackburn wrote: “So sorry to hear the news that Liz Dawn has passed away. Thanks for the hours of fun on Coronation Street you gave me RIP.”

Allo Allo! star Vicki Michelle wrote: “RIP Liz Dawn a true #Corrie legend @itvcorrie @ITV Fabulous actress and loved by the nation. Sad news.”