Stars pay tribute to 'beautiful, unsinkable' Debbie Reynolds

Hollywood stars have mourned the death of Debbie Reynolds who died at 84 on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother -B pic.twitter.com/83hIROaXSc — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 29, 2016

Debra Messing, who played Reynolds’ on-screen daughter in Will & Grace, wrote on Instagram: “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again.

“My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage.

“A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working.”

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Actor Rip Torn, who worked with Reynolds in her Las Vegas stage show, said: “I was blessed to work with this remarkable woman for 45 almost 50 years. That makes for a very rare bond and unique relationship. She was generous to a fault, never caring who got the laugh from the audience. I will always love her.”

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them. — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 29, 2016

Hollywood veteran Carol Channing said: “She was beautiful and generous. It seems like only yesterday she was having lunch here at the house and we were discussing the possibility of working together in a new show.”