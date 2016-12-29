Stars pay tribute to 'beautiful, unsinkable' Debbie Reynolds
29/12/2016 - 08:21:51Back to Carrie Fisher/Debbie Reynolds Showbiz Home
Hollywood stars have mourned the death of Debbie Reynolds who died at 84 on Wednesday, just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.
God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6— Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016
Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016
Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother -B pic.twitter.com/83hIROaXSc— Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 29, 2016
Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful- a consummate pro- old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer. She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else "on the road" to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend. I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, "I got you, Debbie. Carrie's waiting for you." RIP Bobbie Adler. ❤
Debra Messing, who played Reynolds’ on-screen daughter in Will & Grace, wrote on Instagram: “Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again.
“My heart is literally broken. For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage.
“A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working.”
Kindred souls taking flight again.😭 ❤️🙏God bless #RipDebbieReynolds #RipCarrieFisher https://t.co/LQQ6BvuL97— Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) December 29, 2016
I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016
Actor Rip Torn, who worked with Reynolds in her Las Vegas stage show, said: “I was blessed to work with this remarkable woman for 45 almost 50 years. That makes for a very rare bond and unique relationship. She was generous to a fault, never caring who got the laugh from the audience. I will always love her.”
Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016
Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU— Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016
I can't imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them.— Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) December 29, 2016
Hollywood veteran Carol Channing said: “She was beautiful and generous. It seems like only yesterday she was having lunch here at the house and we were discussing the possibility of working together in a new show.”
Join the conversation - comment here